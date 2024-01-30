AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-30

Paris wheat hits contract low on large supplies, export uncertainty

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

HAMBURG/PARIS: Euronext wheat fell on Monday to set new contract lows, pressured by uncertain export prospects and ample global supplies across the grain complex.

A lack of new demand, with few export tenders issued, also weakened. March wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange fell 0.1% to 214.50 euros ($231.55) a metric ton at 1601 GMT.

It earlier fell to 213.00 euros, a life-of-contract low and a weakest front-month price since Dec. 7, though it later trimmed losses with support from a drop in the euro.

Chicago wheat also fell on poor export prospects plus losses in corn and soybeans. “The market is heavy from corn to soybeans,” a European futures dealer said.

In wheat exports, a busy January loading programme in France was partly compensating for a slow first half of the country’s export season and traders said falling French prices could help secure more demand from Morocco and West Africa.

Wheat wheat crop

Paris wheat hits contract low on large supplies, export uncertainty

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories