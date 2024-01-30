Airports, seaports: 11 customs men appointed for implementation of ‘AEES’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed 11 customs officials across Pakistan for smooth implementation of Automated Entry Exit System (AEES) at seaports and airports.

In this regard, the FBR on Monday notified the list of focal persons (by designation) to perform the tasks assigned in them in their respective Collectorates/ Directorates.

The focal persons are Additional Collector, Appraisement, Port Qasim; Additional Collector, Examination Appraisement (East), Karachi and Additional Collector, Examination, Appraisement (West), Karachi; Additional Collector, Examination, Appraisement (SAPT), Karachi; Additional Collector (HQ), Enforcement Karachi and Additional Collectors Airports (Traffic) of Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

The focal persons would do coordination with Terminal Operators of their jurisdiction for getting finalized the terms and conditions of MoU to be made between Pakistan Customs and the Terminal Operators and making appropriate arrangements by inviting relevant stakeholders at the time of visits by the prospective bidders for providing them timely information relating to the selected site.

The focal persons would also get permissions from the relevant competent authority for facilitating the smooth entry of local and foreign visitors/bidders for hassle free visits of proposed sites for scanners installation where scanners have already been installed and local control room at respective Collectorate/directorate, the FBR added.

