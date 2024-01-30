Markets Print 2024-01-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 29, 2024).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 62,773.72
High: 63,792.84
Low: 62,717.71
Net Change: 1039.34
Volume (000): 162,232
Value (000): 7,952,660
Makt Cap (000) 2,066,728,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 13,751.33
NET CH (-) 143.47
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 6,517.64
NET CH (-) 49.54
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 15,499.52
NET CH (-) 157.52
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 13,793.25
NET CH (-) 238
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 6,198.43
NET CH (-) 185.4
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 3,614.67
NET CH (-) 86.38
As on: 29-January-2024
