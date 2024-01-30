KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,773.72 High: 63,792.84 Low: 62,717.71 Net Change: 1039.34 Volume (000): 162,232 Value (000): 7,952,660 Makt Cap (000) 2,066,728,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,751.33 NET CH (-) 143.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,517.64 NET CH (-) 49.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,499.52 NET CH (-) 157.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,793.25 NET CH (-) 238 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,198.43 NET CH (-) 185.4 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,614.67 NET CH (-) 86.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-January-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024