AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 06:48pm

Rafael Nadal’s championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction on Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure a further 19 - 14 of them at Roland Garros - becoming one of the sport’s greatest players.

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches of the tournament, including his semi-final victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction that closed on Monday at 0255 GMT.

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Nadal’s 2022 Australian Open racket at $139,700, Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ racket at $125,000, and Djokovic’s 2016 French Open racket sold for $107,482.

French Open Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Nadal’s 2007 French Open winning racket sells for $118k at auction

KSE-100 slides to one-month low after falling 1.63% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

COAS says Pakistan, Iran will not allow 'spoilers to drive wedge' between brotherly nations

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs37.51bn in 1HFY24

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan to delist from PSX

Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed US soldiers

Read more stories