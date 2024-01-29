AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

ICJ to rule on jurisdiction in Russia-Ukraine genocide case

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 06:43pm

THE HAGUE: The United Nations’ highest court will rule on Friday whether it will hear a case in which Ukraine has accused Russia of violating international law by saying its invasion was launched to stop an alleged genocide.

Ukraine brought the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In hearings in September, lawyers for Moscow urged judges to throw out the case, saying Kyiv’s legal arguments were flawed. The ICJ on Monday said a ruling on Russia’s objections to the court’s jurisdiction will be handed down on Friday.

Palestinian foreign minister welcomes ICJ provisional measures

Kyiv says Russia is breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention by saying the invasion was justified to stop an alleged genocide of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine says there was no risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014.

Moscow has said Ukraine is using the case as a roundabout way to get a ruling on the overall legality of Russia’s military action.

The same court on Friday ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide as it wages war against Hamas in Gaza, and do more to help civilians. It stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire as requested by South Africa.

The court did not rule on the core of the case – whether genocide has occurred in Gaza. But it recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

If the ICJ does decide the Ukraine-Russia case can move forward, it could take many months before hearings on the merits are scheduled.

On Wednesday, the ICJ will rule in another case brought by Ukraine against Russia in which it accused Moscow of violating U.N. anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination treaties in relation to the downing of flight MH17 in July 2014. Russian has denied involvement in the incident.

Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine aid RUssia Ukraine war invasion of Ukraine ICJ

ICJ to rule on jurisdiction in Russia-Ukraine genocide case

KSE-100 slides to one-month low after falling 1.63% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

COAS says Pakistan, Iran will not allow 'spoilers to drive wedge' between brotherly nations

Mari Petroleum reports profit of Rs37.51bn in 1HFY24

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan to delist from PSX

Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed US soldiers

Read more stories