AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Palestinian foreign minister welcomes ICJ provisional measures

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 06:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAMALLAH: Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said in a televised speech on Friday.

“The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law, they ruled in favor of humanity and international law,” he said.

World Court recognises right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide

Al-Maliki added that Palestine calls on all states to ensure the measures ordered by the court are implemented “including by Israel, the occupying power.”

MENA Palestinians International Court of Justice ICJ Riyad al Maliki

Palestinian foreign minister welcomes ICJ provisional measures

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil prices set for weekly gain on US growth and Middle East concerns

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Read more stories