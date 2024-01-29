AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil snaps three-day winning streak on weak rival oils, profit taking

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 03:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures snapped a three-day rally on Monday, due to weakness in rival oils and on profit taking.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 68 ringgit, or 1.69%, to 3,949 ringgit ($834.53) a metric ton at closing.

The contract rose nearly 2% last week, its third straight week-on-week increase.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2.48%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.49%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.92%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices dipped on Monday as China’s ailing property sector took another hit while a drone attack on U.S. forces in Jordan added to supply disruption concerns in the Middle East and Houthi militants stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Palm oil futures drop 1% on weak rival edible oils and profit-taking

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm prices have succumbed to mild profit taking on Monday after weeks of rallying, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“We are yet to see recovery in production. Thus, prices will remain supportive. Plantations and private millers are witnessing a double-digit drop in production,” he added.

The scenario will remain the same in February, coupled with the long spell of holidays during Chinese New Year, Paramalingam said.

Top palm producer Indonesia’s meteorological agency issued warnings of heavy rain and strong winds in some of its palm oil-producing states, including Sumatra and Kalimantan, during Jan. 29-31.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimates exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-25 at 919,139 metric tons, according to LSEG.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.15% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil market

Palm oil snaps three-day winning streak on weak rival oils, profit taking

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 1,000 points

Rupee slips lower, settles at 279.64 against US dollar

Govt announces 3% incentive for local handset manufacturers: Dr Saif

Iran, Pakistan will not provide terrorists any opportunity to endanger ‘common security’: Iranian FM

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Oil climbs as Middle East tensions fester

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Privatisation programme: MoF opposes delisting of all Discos

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Read more stories