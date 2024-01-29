AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-29

‘Wrong decisions will produce right results,’ Fazl tells supporters

NNI Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday advised against blaming the politicians for everything by shifting all the responsibility to them in democracy and said February 8 was the day for the people to perform their ‘duty’.

The days leading to February 8 were the time when the people had to fulfil their responsibility, Fazal said, as he described the elections as a process which depended upon the masses.

“People would be responsible for the good or the bad (result on February 8),” the JUI-F chief told his supporters in Larkana as he is aiming at a strong showing in upper Sindh where has been able to garner a large support base due to a number of economic, social and political factors.

In his address, the seasoned politician also talked about the supremacy of parliament. “We have made the law. Only we will interpret it,” he said, asking the institutions to respect the politicians, and made it clear that Pakistan can not be run without following the law and the constitution.

He promised a comprehensive accountability of those “robbing the mankind” – a reference to the inability to protect people’s rights and the practice of denying the very basic needs to them in the context of Sindh.

Earlier on Saturday, Fazal said killings and kidnappings were a norm in Sindh, adding that the people associated with his party were facing pressure and threats in the province.

The Maulana regretted the fact that Pakistan couldn’t march forward and was in a reverse gear at a time when the neighbouring countries had achieved a remarkable economic growth and development. “There is something wrong. Someone isn’t discharging the responsibility.”

He said the people making laws were weak but those violating them were strong in Pakistan and wondered when “we would stop opting for wrong decisions”. Wrong decisions could never produce right results, the seasoned politician told his supporters.

elections Maulana Fazlur Rehman democracy JUIF General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

‘Wrong decisions will produce right results,’ Fazl tells supporters

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Malicious campaign against top judiciary: Notices served in accordance with law: govt

UN chief calls on donors to maintain Gaza aid

Three US troops killed in drone attack on base in Jordan

Read more stories