‘Wrong decisions will produce right results,’ Fazl tells supporters

LARKANA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday advised against blaming the politicians for everything by shifting all the responsibility to them in democracy and said February 8 was the day for the people to perform their ‘duty’.

The days leading to February 8 were the time when the people had to fulfil their responsibility, Fazal said, as he described the elections as a process which depended upon the masses.

“People would be responsible for the good or the bad (result on February 8),” the JUI-F chief told his supporters in Larkana as he is aiming at a strong showing in upper Sindh where has been able to garner a large support base due to a number of economic, social and political factors.

In his address, the seasoned politician also talked about the supremacy of parliament. “We have made the law. Only we will interpret it,” he said, asking the institutions to respect the politicians, and made it clear that Pakistan can not be run without following the law and the constitution.

He promised a comprehensive accountability of those “robbing the mankind” – a reference to the inability to protect people’s rights and the practice of denying the very basic needs to them in the context of Sindh.

Earlier on Saturday, Fazal said killings and kidnappings were a norm in Sindh, adding that the people associated with his party were facing pressure and threats in the province.

The Maulana regretted the fact that Pakistan couldn’t march forward and was in a reverse gear at a time when the neighbouring countries had achieved a remarkable economic growth and development. “There is something wrong. Someone isn’t discharging the responsibility.”

He said the people making laws were weak but those violating them were strong in Pakistan and wondered when “we would stop opting for wrong decisions”. Wrong decisions could never produce right results, the seasoned politician told his supporters.