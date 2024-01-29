Action against drug peddlers demanded

KARACHI: Irked over increasing drug addiction among the area youth, the residents of Landhi’s Shah Faisal neighbourhood have urged Karachi police and other law enforcement agencies to take prompt actions against the drug-peddling and narcotics trade in their area.

They have also formed a committee named ‘Shah Faisal town Anti-Narcotics Committee’ to protect the young generation from the menace of drugs.

The Committee is comprised of president Umair Azam Khan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Jehanzaib Mirza, and Information Secretary Kashif Javed Malik.

Umair Azam said the residents participated in their meeting and complained of widespread drug misuse in areas. Videos of students using drugs in streets were also presented in the meeting. The meeting has decided to take the Karachi’s main stakeholders including Sindh Government, Academia, Hospitals, Civil Society, and the business community such as Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on board to work jointly against the widespread drug dealing in the port city of Karachi.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Jehanzaib Mirza announced a campaign against the strong network of drug dealers.

