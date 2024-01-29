AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-29

Action against drug peddlers demanded

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: Irked over increasing drug addiction among the area youth, the residents of Landhi’s Shah Faisal neighbourhood have urged Karachi police and other law enforcement agencies to take prompt actions against the drug-peddling and narcotics trade in their area.

They have also formed a committee named ‘Shah Faisal town Anti-Narcotics Committee’ to protect the young generation from the menace of drugs.

The Committee is comprised of president Umair Azam Khan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Jehanzaib Mirza, and Information Secretary Kashif Javed Malik.

Umair Azam said the residents participated in their meeting and complained of widespread drug misuse in areas. Videos of students using drugs in streets were also presented in the meeting. The meeting has decided to take the Karachi’s main stakeholders including Sindh Government, Academia, Hospitals, Civil Society, and the business community such as Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on board to work jointly against the widespread drug dealing in the port city of Karachi.

Senior Vice President Muhammad Jehanzaib Mirza announced a campaign against the strong network of drug dealers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LEAs Karachi police law enforcement agencies drug peddlers anti narcotics drive

