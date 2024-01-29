AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Hajj, Umrah: governor says will bear expenses of people aged 75 years and over

APP Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:37am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to bear expanses of Hajj and Umrah for persons above 75 years, who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life. This he announced while talking with media after visiting Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad (SGHL).

“Such persons should register themselves with Governor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after balloting”, he further announced. Governor Sindh also announced to bear expanses of such students, whose parents are unable to afford heavy expenditure of fees and books. “Such parents can also approach 1366” he added.

He said that the emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad is like the emergency of Jinnah, Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals and needs improvement “My main purpose of visiting city hospitals is to personally know the state of affairs of health care institutions to ensure betterment of the same”, he added.

Governor Sindh pledged that he would continue to visit hospitals and shopping centres to listen to the grievances of the common man.

“In addition to hospitals and shopping centres I will start visits of government schools and parks along with media to expose inefficiency and wrongdoings there also”, he added and said that media is showing everything, wherever I am going.

He said that since the establishment of this hospital in 1982, hundreds of plazas have been erected in Karachi but no improvement has been made in this important healthcare facility. He asked the aged people present on occasion to come to the Governor’s House and have a discussion over a cup of tea to improve the situation.

Governor Sindh further said that any person requiring ration bags can contact helpline 1366. Earlier, Governor Sindh visited the emergency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad where Medical Superintendent Dr Ateeq-ur-Rehman Qureshi briefed him about the working of the hospital.

hajj Governor Sindh umrah Kamran tessori SGHL

