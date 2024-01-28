AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More Palestinians displaced as Israel battles Hamas in south Gaza

Reuters Published January 28, 2024 Updated January 28, 2024 04:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DOHA/GAZA: Medical facilities are at risk of collapse in Khan Younis, the southern Gaza city now at the focus of Israel’s offensive, the Gaza Health Ministry warned on Sunday, as fighting raged across the Palestinian enclave.

Residents said Israeli planes and tanks also pounded areas in Gaza City to the north, where Israel has slowly been pulling out troops.

Israeli soldiers ride in military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Israel. Photo: Reuters
Israeli soldiers ride in military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Israel. Photo: Reuters

The fighting could be heard in the nearby towns of Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, near to Gaza City. Israel’s military said it was engaged in “intensive battles” in Khan Younis, where it said troops “eliminated terrorists and located large quantities of weapons”.

UN to punish staffers involved in ‘terror,’ urges UNRWA funding: Guterres

The armed wing of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters clashed with Israeli troops in several areas across the enclave overnight. Hamas’ armed wing said its fighters destroyed two Israeli tanks in Khan Younis.

The latest fighting came as UN officials and aid groups urged countries to reconsider their decision to pause funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians, a vital source of aid in Gaza.

Children rest as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
Children rest as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

At least nine countries have paused funding following allegations by Israel that some of UNRWA’s staff were involved in the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra said 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total killed in Israeli strikes since the war began to 26,422.

Healthcare system failure

Palestinian medics and residents said Israel continued to bomb areas around the two main hospitals in Khan Younis, hindering efforts by rescue teams to respond to desperate calls from people caught in the Israeli bombardment.

Spain welcomes Gaza ruling

“There is a complete failure of the healthcare system at Nasser and Al-Amal hospitals,” said Qidra.

Israel says it takes steps to avoid civilian casualties, but accuses Hamas of operating in densely populated areas, including those around hospitals, and using civilians as human shields.

It has released photos and videos supporting this allegation, which the Hamas group denies.

Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters
Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis, due to the Israeli ground operation, move towards Rafah, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that medical teams at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis would be unable to perform surgeries because oxygen supplies were depleted. More families were displaced from Khan Younis on Sunday.

Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip

Some people took dirt roads to get closer to the city of Rafah along the border with Egypt or Deir Al-Balah to the north.

Others headed west to an area called Al-Mawasi where residents described being crammed into a small area. “It is as crowded as it can get,” said electrician Abu Raouf, a father of four.

“People have lost their ability to think, their ability to feel, they are moving like robots, it is just a matter of time before Israel sends tanks into here as well, there is no place safe.”

UK govt has ‘considerable concerns’ over UN court Gaza ruling

Reem Abu Tair left Khan Younis in the cold with three children, one of them an infant. “We managed to save our lives, we escaped bombings and the destruction that is surrounding us only to end up in the cold. So, if a child does not die from the bombing, he will die from the cold,” Abu Tair said.

Israel MENA Hamas Israeli military Egypt's Gaza health ministry Palestinian Red Crescent Society Hamas group Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Hamas attacks Israel Hamas conflict khan younis UNRWA Ashraf Al Qidra Rafah Israeli occupied West Bank

More Palestinians displaced as Israel battles Hamas in south Gaza

Discos likely to seek further tariff hike

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Climate change activists aim soup at ‘Mona Lisa’ in Paris Louvre

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Australia collapse as Shamar Joseph inspires Windies to historic win in Brisbane

UN to punish staffers involved in 'terror,' urges UNRWA funding: Guterres

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

Read more stories