Hsieh and Mertens claim Australian Open women’s doubles title

MELBOURNE: Taiwan veteran Hsieh Su-wei clinched her second title at this year’s Australian Open on Sunday, partnering with Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the women’s doubles after her success in the mixed.

The second seeds proved too good for Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, seeded 11, sweeping past them 6-1, 7-5 on a hot afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

At 38, Hsieh is the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles crown after American Lisa Raymond, who was just eight days older when she found success at the 2011 US Open.

It was the second Grand Slam title for the pair after they teamed up to win Wimbledon in 2021.

Hsieh won the mixed doubles on Friday alongside Poland’s Jan Zielinski.