AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hsieh and Mertens claim Australian Open women’s doubles title

AFP Published 28 Jan, 2024 11:55am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Taiwan veteran Hsieh Su-wei clinched her second title at this year’s Australian Open on Sunday, partnering with Belgium’s Elise Mertens to win the women’s doubles after her success in the mixed.

The second seeds proved too good for Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, seeded 11, sweeping past them 6-1, 7-5 on a hot afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

At 38, Hsieh is the second-oldest woman to win a Grand Slam doubles crown after American Lisa Raymond, who was just eight days older when she found success at the 2011 US Open.

Melbourne set for new champion as hot Sinner faces Medvedev

It was the second Grand Slam title for the pair after they teamed up to win Wimbledon in 2021.

Hsieh won the mixed doubles on Friday alongside Poland’s Jan Zielinski.

Australian Open Hsieh Su wei Elise Mertens

Hsieh and Mertens claim Australian Open women’s doubles title

Commonwealth observers to monitor Feb 8 elections

IK, Qureshi express no-confidence in state defence lawyers

Ogra says no decision so far on tariff hike requests

FO in touch with Iran

Profits arising from CDC, CSC, THC connected to operations of ships in international traffic: SC

Govt lacks space to pay pending ST refunds: FTO

UN to punish staffers involved in 'terror,' urges UNRWA funding: Guterres

India pivots away from Russian arms, but will retain strong ties

Ukraine uncovers $40 million defence embezzlement scheme

‘Not in bitter mood today,’ says a beaming Nawaz as he unveils party’s manifesto

Read more stories