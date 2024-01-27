Erdogan hopes ICJ ruling can help halt genocide

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt “inhumane” attacks against civilians.

“I find the interim injunction decision taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it,” Erdogan said in a social media statement.

“We hope that Israel’s attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end,” he said, adding that Turkey would continue trying to “establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace”.

Erdogan has emerged as one of the Muslim world’s harshest critics of Israel for the massive toll of its reprisal campaign against Hamas, who staged an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7.