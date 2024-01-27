AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.27%)
DFML 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.16%)
DGKC 75.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
FFBL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.21%)
FFL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.3%)
HUBC 114.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.71%)
MLCF 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 141.37 Increased By ▲ 6.44 (4.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.2%)
PPL 118.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.15%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
SEARL 51.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.12%)
SNGP 70.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.18%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.39%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.53%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 6,549 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.32%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-27

Erdogan hopes ICJ ruling can help halt genocide

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he hoped a UN court ruling that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza will halt “inhumane” attacks against civilians.

“I find the interim injunction decision taken by the International Court of Justice regarding the inhumane attacks in Gaza valuable and welcome it,” Erdogan said in a social media statement.

“We hope that Israel’s attacks against women, children and the elderly will come to an end,” he said, adding that Turkey would continue trying to “establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace”.

Erdogan has emerged as one of the Muslim world’s harshest critics of Israel for the massive toll of its reprisal campaign against Hamas, who staged an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan International Court of Justice International Court of Justice Hamas Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ICJ ICJ Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas war ceasefire in Gaza ceasefire in Gaza

Erdogan hopes ICJ ruling can help halt genocide

H1FY24: Profit repatriation up record 161pc to $567.7m YoY

Shamshad underscores need for continued reforms, revenue enhancement

Pension reforms: ED voices its concern over certain ‘amendments’

People to decide Pakistan’s future leadership: US

ECP gives magisterial powers to DROs, ROs

Power Div, AJ&K lock horns over electricity rate

SECP directs listed companies to implement anti-harassment policies

Fight against polio: PM acknowledges role of global community organisations

Pak, Iranian envoys assume offices in respective capitals

Less gas to TPS Guddu: PPL brushes aside CPGCL’s charges

Read more stories