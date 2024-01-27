AIRLINK 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.54%)
Steps taken to bolster olive cultivation in Potohar region

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

LAHORE: In a bid to bolster olive cultivation in the Potohar region, the Punjab government plans to expand existing plantations by 5,000 acres and import 10 modern oil extraction plants.

These cutting-edge plants, with a capacity of processing 300 kilograms of olives per hour, will be made available to growers and service providers to ensure top-quality oil extraction.

Punjab’s Secretary Agriculture, Nadir Chattha, chaired a high-level meeting Friday to solicit practical suggestions for establishing new olive groves. He emphasized that modern extraction plants would enable farmers in the Potohar Oil Development Zone to maximize their yield and obtain high-quality oil, meeting international standards.

Chattha directed relevant departments to conduct a comprehensive survey of existing olive groves in the Potohar region. This survey will gather crucial data such as average plant age and yield, empowering farmers to make informed decisions and receive healthy, high-performing nursery plants certified by the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain Waqas Rashid (Retd), Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Ishtiaq Hasan, Director General Agriculture (Crop Reporting) Dr Abdul Qayyum, and Director Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, along with other senior officials, participated in the meeting.

