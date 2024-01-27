BISP achieves numerous milestones with World Bank support: chairperson

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib has said that BISP has achieved numerous milestones during the last 15 years with the support of its international development partners, particularly, the World Bank.

Welcoming the WB delegation led by Senior Social Protection Specialist Amjad Zafar Khan, Dr Saqib highlighted the critical role of BISP as Pakistan's largest social security programme, providing financial assistance to 9.3 million needy families, a press release from BISP stated on Friday.

The WB Mission has conducted a comprehensive five-day visit to BISP from January 22 to January 26, 2024.

The primary focus of this mission was to deliver insights and recommendations on the implementation of the Crisis Resilient Social Protection (CRISP) programme, the press release said.

Saqib underscored the importance of the BISP Savings Scheme, promoting a saving trend among consumers.

The WB official expressed his satisfaction with the performance of all BISP initiatives under CRISP, particularly commending the BISP Savings Scheme, the press release added.

