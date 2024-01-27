ACCA, SECP sign MoU to promote investor education, ESG practices

ISLAMABAD: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to promote investor education, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices and corporate growth.

The ACCA and SECP have enjoyed a robust partnership since 2017 under Jama Punji initiative. This MoU reaffirms both organisations' dedication to promote financial literacy, sustainability, ethical standards, mentorship for startups and supporting learning initiatives. The event featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations, culminating in the MoU signing.

Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, remarked, “The collaboration with ACCA under this MoU is a testament to our dedication to fostering an environment of transparency and governance in Pakistan's corporate sector. The SECP is committed to advancing investor education, collaborating on sustainability initiatives and promoting startup ecosystem. The SECP believes that our joint efforts with ACCA will play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic framework of the country.”

ACCA Director of Asia Pacific, Pulkit Abrol, stated, “this renewed partnership with the SECP is not just a continuation of our long-standing relationship but a step forward in our joint efforts to empower the financial and corporate sectors with sustainable practices, innovation initiatives and governance. We are excited to work together towards a future where investor education and sustainability reporting are not just norms but drivers of economic growth and stability.”

The MoU solidifies a long-term partnership focused on enhancing corporate and capital market development with an emphasis on transparency, reporting, and governance. It also aims to broaden the scope of collaboration, including capacity building of the SECP employees, enhancing public sector engagement.

