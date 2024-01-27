Rain with snowfall likely

KARACHI: The prevailing dense fog is likely to weaken across the upcountry plains, as the Met Office on Friday forecast a rainy spell from the eve of Jan 27 till next Wednesday.

The intermittent rainy spell is also expected to couple with snow over the upcountry hills over the period, which may weaken the existing thick foggy layers in thier wake.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: A light to moderate rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Srinagar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur from through Jan 31.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: With snowfall over hills, a light to moderate rain may in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Manshera, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Karak, Peshawar, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Kohat over the period.

Punjab and Islamabad: Murree and Galliyat are also expected to see intermittent spells of snow over hills with a light to moderate rain in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali and Sargodha till Wednesday.

