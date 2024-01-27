International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Mehmood ul Hasan Awan, General Secretary (2023-2024) Karachi Customs Agents Association

The Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) extends warm greetings to the global Customs community on the occasion of International Customs Day, celebrated worldwide on January 26, 2024.

As proud representatives of the most proactive and genuine body of Customs Agents in Karachi, we commemorate 59 years of dedicated service to the Customs Agent community, contributing efforts to address trade-related issues and challenges at various forums.

International Customs Day honors the relentless dedication of customs officials and agencies who work tirelessly to ensure effective global trade management. These officials play a crucial role in facilitating the smooth operation of trade across international borders, placing people at the heart of the transformative process.

The Customs authority's responsibility encompasses tariff collection and oversight of the import and export of goods, from industrial raw materials to consumer products. This day holds immense significance as an opportunity to express gratitude to customs officials for their unwavering commitment to secure administration.

Moreover, International Customs Day emphasizes the importance of staying informed about customs laws and regulations. It also celebrates international trade across borders, contributing to economic prosperity.

In the current global trade landscape, collaboration and coordination among governments and trade bodies are essential. This necessitates the sharing and enhancement of knowledge within the customs community.

The theme for this year, "Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose," underscores the need for new responsibilities that require skills, knowledge, and connectivity.

Pakistan Customs, as an active member of the international Customs family, collaborates with customs organizations worldwide under the World Customs Organization's auspices. This collaboration supports the lawful flow of goods, services, people, technologies, capital, culture, and ideas, contributing to modernization and the economic development of the country.

Pakistan Customs plays a pivotal role in economic development through targeted controls and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

Their commitment to liberalization and rationalization of trade regimes aligns with government initiatives to enhance trade with international partners. Ongoing restructuring and automation of Customs procedures, in line with international best practices, are key steps toward integrating Pakistan's economy with the global economy.

In this dynamic environment, the role of customs agents is crucial in assisting the government in achieving a balance between trade facilitation and regulatory control.

The Karachi Customs Agents Association and its members consistently prove to be at the forefront, working alongside customs to maintain this delicate equilibrium.

We express our gratitude to Pakistan Customs for including us in the International Customs Day celebration and extend our best wishes to them on this significant occasion.

