International Customs Day 2024: Messages from Arshad Khurshid, President (2023-2024) Karachi Customs Agents Association

Published 27 Jan, 2024 06:20am

I am delighted to extend my warm greetings to the esteemed officials of Pakistan Customs on the occasion of the 72nd Anniversary of the World Customs Organization (WCO). It brings us immense pride that Pakistan Customs is playing a pivotal role in the progressive development of our nation through efficient targeted controls and the facilitation of lawful trade.

This year, as the WCO celebrates its anniversary, the theme "Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose" resonates with the global Customs community. It emphasizes united efforts, innovative technologies, and collaboration with stakeholders in preparing for the future. Pakistan Customs, being at the forefront of progressive initiatives, is amongst the few organizations in our country that pioneered the design and automation of clearance and audit systems. A cornerstone of Pakistan Customs' reform strategy is the careful reassessment of its role and objectives, aligning operational ethos with international standards. Simplification of business processes and automation of cargo clearance procedures at all national ports are the fundamental planks of this strategy.

The Pakistan Single Window initiative, spearheaded by Pakistan Customs, is a monumental step toward reducing the time and cost of doing business. Through the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the country recently joined the Pan-Asian E-commerce Alliance (PAA), an International Association that brings together customs and trade service providers to promote secure, trusted, and reliable IT infrastructure and facilities for efficient global trade and logistics services. This strategic collaboration underlines Pakistan's commitment to embracing modern technologies for seamless international trade. Moreover, Pakistan has notably improved its implementation of the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) through concerted efforts, and the PSW is increasingly being recognized as an emerging success story in the national and international trade community. Its implementation is pivotal in unlocking Pakistan's potential to become a hub for international trade and transit, fostering transparency and live tracking of goods and cargo.

As representatives of the Karachi Customs Agents Association, one of the largest and most proactive Associations in Pakistan, with over 3000 members contributing significantly to the collection of budget targets set by the Federal Government for FBR, we express our gratitude and well wishes to Pakistan Customs and the World Customs Organization on World Customs Day. May this celebration mark another year of success and collaboration in advancing our customs practices for a brighter future.

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS World Customs Organization International Customs Day 2024

