AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.95%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.06%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
FCCL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
FFBL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.1%)
FFL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.39%)
HUBC 114.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.34%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.49%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 140.90 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.42%)
PAEL 22.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.22%)
PIAA 10.34 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.71%)
PIBTL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.65%)
PPL 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
SEARL 51.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.91%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.27%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.86%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.24%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.8%)
TRG 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,541 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.94%)
BR30 23,092 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.52%)
KSE100 63,813 Decreased By -484.9 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -164.6 (-0.76%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St eyes muted open as inflation data offsets Intel’s bleak forecast

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 07:44pm

Wall Street’s main indexes were set for a subdued open on Friday as an in-line inflation print signaling continued moderation in price pressures helped offset an earnings gloom after a dour revenue forecast from Intel steered declines in chip stocks.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s report showed the personal consumption expenditure index rose by 0.2% month-on-month and by 2.6% annually in December, both in line with expectations.

The core figure, excluding volatile items like food and energy - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, while the annual 2.9% rise came in slightly below expectations of a 3% increase.

“I don’t see much that would point towards a lower interest rate, but also nothing that’s pointing to a higher rate, and that’s good enough for now,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.

Intel slumped 9.8% in premarket trading after forecasting that its first-quarter revenue could miss estimates by over $2 billion, driving losses between 0.9% and 1.5% in other chip stocks including Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm and Micron Technology.

This, along with Tesla’s growth warning on Wednesday, likely deepened worries over rich valuations of heavily weighted megacap companies. Five of the “Magnificent Seven” - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet and Meta Platforms – are due to report their results next week.

Wall St climbs after strong GDP data

Chipmaking tools maker KLA Corp also shed 3.4% following its third-quarter revenue forecast below estimates.

A recent run in chip and technology stocks helped resurrect a Wall Street rally, which had lost steam at the year’s start after bumper gains in 2023, as investors grappled with growing uncertainty over when interest-rate cuts could arrive this year.

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth straight session on Thursday after data reflecting strong fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth shrugged off dire predictions of a recession in the aftermath of the Fed’s rapid rate hikes.

All the three major indexes are set for their third straight week of gains, marking their 12th weekly advance out of 13.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29.5 points, or 0.17%.

Dow component American Express added 1.6% as the credit card firm forecast a higher-than-expected annual profit, while peer Visa declined 2.6% after the world’s largest payments processor’s tepid current-quarter revenue growth forecast eclipsed an earnings beat.

T-Mobile dropped 1.9% as the wireless carrier missed fourth-quarter profit expectations, while Sweden-based Autoliv gained 2.3% after reporting fourth-quarter operating profit above expectations.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 82% have surpassed expectations, LSEG data showed on Thursday, compared with a long-term average beat rate of 67%.

Tesla rebounded 1.7% in early trade after the electric-vehicle-maker’s market value dropped below Eli Lilly and was just above Broadcom on Thursday.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Wall St eyes muted open as inflation data offsets Intel’s bleak forecast

Deadly attacks on Gaza, cold weather making it ‘uninhabitable’: UN

Rupee inches upward, settles at 279.59 against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

PRL says plans to double refining capacity within 5 years

KSE-100 falls below 64,000 amid selling pressure

‘Essential maintenance’: Attock Refinery announces month-long shutdown of some units

Oil prices set for weekly gain on US growth and Middle East concerns

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Fauji Fertilizer Company makes Rs47.5bn profit in 2023

Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Read more stories