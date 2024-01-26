Fortum weighs cutting up to 130 jobs

COPENHAGEN: Finnish utility Fortum said on Friday it had started negotiations with labour unions that could see up to 130 jobs cut in the company’s consumer solutions business unit and its IT unit, part of an effort to cut costs.

The talks concern in total about 1,080 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway and its IT unit in Poland, Fortum said in a statement.

Tata Steel CEO says job cuts in Britain ‘least bad option,’ will continue talks

The company in November said it was lowering its capital expenditure and annual fixed costs until 2025, cutting annual fixed costs by 100 million euros ($108.26 million) gradually until the end of 2025.