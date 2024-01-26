AIRLINK 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.52%)
DGKC 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.64%)
FFBL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.5%)
FFL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.63%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
HBL 114.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.61%)
HUBC 114.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.98%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
MLCF 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 142.35 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (5.5%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.14%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
PPL 120.50 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.01%)
PRL 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
UNITY 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,606 Increased By 2.1 (0.03%)
BR30 23,347 Increased By 132.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 64,226 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 21,690 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Fortum weighs cutting up to 130 jobs

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2024 12:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Finnish utility Fortum said on Friday it had started negotiations with labour unions that could see up to 130 jobs cut in the company’s consumer solutions business unit and its IT unit, part of an effort to cut costs.

The talks concern in total about 1,080 employees in Finland, Sweden, Norway and its IT unit in Poland, Fortum said in a statement.

Tata Steel CEO says job cuts in Britain ‘least bad option,’ will continue talks

The company in November said it was lowering its capital expenditure and annual fixed costs until 2025, cutting annual fixed costs by 100 million euros ($108.26 million) gradually until the end of 2025.

Poland cut jobs Fortum

Fortum weighs cutting up to 130 jobs

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Two ‘innovative’ power sector plans fail to attract MoF support

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return on some products

Oil set for weekly gain on US economic growth, Mideast supply concerns

Civilians trapped in Gaza’s south, Hague decision looms

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 109% in July-December

Dubai’s property boom shows signs of fizzling out

Investment roadmap of PIACL: FA presents business plan

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

CCoE meets today to negotiate with baggasse power plants

Read more stories