BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Jan, 2024 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP reserves increase $243mn to reach over 6-month high of $8.27bn

Read here for details.

  • Foreign secretary accuses India of committing ‘extra-judicial killings’ in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

Read here for details.

  • LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Read here for details.

  • Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

Read here for details.

