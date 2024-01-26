Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP reserves increase $243mn to reach over 6-month high of $8.27bn

Foreign secretary accuses India of committing ‘extra-judicial killings’ in Pakistan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Turkish firm wants probe into ‘Lot-1 affair’

