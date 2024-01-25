AIRLINK 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
BOP 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
DFML 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
DGKC 76.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.2%)
FCCL 19.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.61%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
HBL 116.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.68%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 137.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-4.6%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.67%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.84%)
PRL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.93%)
PTC 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.41%)
SEARL 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.67%)
SNGP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.58%)
SSGC 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TRG 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.2%)
UNITY 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.94%)
BR100 6,633 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.89%)
BR30 23,361 Decreased By -624.4 (-2.6%)
KSE100 64,525 Decreased By -297.6 (-0.46%)
KSE30 21,797 Decreased By -110.2 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TGL (Tariq Glass Industries Limited) 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.13%

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2024 01:22pm

Tariq Glass Industries Limited (TGL), a glass tableware manufacturer in Pakistan, said its float glass manufacturing facility project, which is being built in partnership with Lucky Core Industries Limited (LCI), has struggled to achieve completion due to challenging economic conditions.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The facility, designed for 1,000 metric tons per day in two phases, faced delays in the first phase (500 metric tons) due to economic challenges,” read the notice. “Originally slated for commercial operations in FY 2024-2025, the delays result from uncertain economic conditions,” it said.

The development comes as industries in the South Asian country remain engulfed in a myriad of economic challenges including rising interest rates, high energy tariff, supply chain issues and dwindling demand.

Economic challenges: Ateeq underlines broad-based reforms

Meanwhile, Tariq Glass shared that despite challenges, both partners, including LCI, remain committed to project completion. “We are actively exploring strategies to expedite execution and mitigate economic impacts,” it added.

A similar statement was released by LCI, formerly ICI Pakistan Limited, in its filing to the bourse on Thursday.

TGL was established in 1978, the company manufactures and sells glass containers, opal glass, tableware and float glass under the brand names Omroc, Toyo Nasic, and NOVA glassware. The company is present in both, the domestic market as well as the international market, selling to countries like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX TGL Tariq Glass Industries Limited Economic distress Lucky Core Industries Limited LCI

TGL, LCI’s float glass project faces delays, but partners ‘committed to its completion’

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Israeli aggression focuses on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Oil rises on US crude stock draw, China stimulus hopes

LCI’s profit-after-tax jumps 88% in Oct-Dec

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Read more stories