PTCL Group, SNGPL renew partnership for cellular services

LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group and the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art cellular services to SNGPL under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL and Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan and SNGPL MD/CEO Amer Tufail signed the agreement on Thursday in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. Under this agreement, the PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to the SNGPL.

While addressing the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan said the PTCL Group takes pride in playing a significant role in driving technological advancement and transformation in Pakistan.

“Our provision of connectivity and ICT services brings substantial convenience and empowerment to individual users and enterprises, including SNGPL, which serves over 7.20 million consumers in North Central Pakistan. Our steadfast commitment is geared towards creating an environment that fosters technological innovation and transformation throughout Pakistan,” she added.

Amer Tufail said they are pleased to renew their collaboration with the PTCL Group to offer high-quality cellular/internet of things products and services.

“The SNGPL is a trusted brand, committed to serving domestic, commercial and industrial consumers to deliver sustainable growth and efficiency.

That is why we constantly invest and innovate with a commitment to deliver natural gas in our chosen areas through continuous expansion of our network, by optimally employing technological, human and organizational resources, best practices and high ethical standards,” he added.

