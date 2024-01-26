Babar ‘hatching another conspiracy under state patronage’: PTI

ISLAMABAD: As Akbar S Babar is flexing muscles to “take over” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party on Thursday dared the “certified tout” to proceed with his last failed attempt backed by his handlers to hijack the most popular political party.

Dubbing Babar as a certified tout, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan plainly said that he is hatching yet another conspiracy under state patronage after stripping the PTI of its electoral symbol of cricket bat.

This comes after Babar, at a conference held here said that “he rejects the award of tickets by PTI as the position of Imran Khan has no importance”.

“It’s been decided that all the accounts of PTI be frozen, and the electoral symbol of bat taken back by holding free and fair intra-party election,” he told a presser after a conference comprising people expelled by the party in the past.

The PTI spokesman lambasted Babar, saying his activeness speaks volumes about the bafflement and nervousness of his patrons and is a clear sign of their defeated mindset because PTI has now become an undefeatable political force despite all odds.

Hasan continued that the “perpetual tout named Akbar S Babar has always been willing to be used by undemocratic forces for petty personal gains”.

He pointed out that the patrons of this tout were in bewilderment and in total disarray because all their schemes and plots fell flat; hence the certified tout was unleashed in the field once again with new intrigue.

However, he made it clear that they should bear in mind that not only the workers of PTI but now, Alhamdulillah, the entire nation was well-aware of such a mischievous and malicious plan and it would meet the same fate.

He noted that the failed attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the political party through tout were a clear reflection of their defeated mindset.

Hasan recalled that earlier, this tout was used to deprive PTI of its electoral symbol of “bat” and now he was being used to hatch another conspiracy.

By making PTI founding chairman Imran Khan their election symbol, he vowed that the nation was ready and determined to teach a lesson to the tout and the patrons through the power of their votes in the much-needed general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

He made it crystal clear that the “tout”, whose sole intention is to create a rift within PTI, which would serve no purpose of his planners and abettors except of self-deception.

He further clarified that this notorious tout had nothing to do with the essence and ideology of PTI, adding he was sidelined from the party and his party’s basic membership had been terminated through due process in 2013.

Hasan went on to say that a self-centred and greedy person like Akbar S. Babar, who was always ready to be used as a tool at the hands of conspiratorial elements, was not even worthy to be made a member of any political party.

He recalled that this person had always been used by undemocratic forces for the sake of personal interest and his life’s purpose was to be used for conspiracies against the constitution and democracy.

He said that any action of this person pertaining to PTI would neither have any legal status and nor the party or the nation would accept it in any circumstances.

