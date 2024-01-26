Delay in regularisation of ICT ‘daily wage’ teachers attracts ire of Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed disappointment on the delay in the regularisation of services of teachers working in the education department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on daily wages and termed it a failure of the government.

The Committee met with Senator Kamil Ali Agha in the chair at Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee deliberated on the assurance provided by the then Minister Incharge of the Capital Administration and Development division regarding the regularization of services of teachers working in the education department of ICT on daily wages. It said that the matter has been pending since 2016 and termed the delay as a bureaucratic hurdle.

The Committee expressed utter disappointment on the delay and called it a failure of the government. However, the ministry contended that the report was placed before the cabinet with the prior approval of the prime minister but to no avail.

The Committee deferred the matter for further report and deliberation for consideration of the new government.

The Committee also discussed the assurance given by the then Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and Minister Incharge for Capital Administration and Development Division concerning the construction of new educational institutions in Islamabad.

Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, remarked that education is a fundamental right of citizens, and approximately 2.5 crore population of the country is without education, making the delay in such matters unacceptable. The officials replied that it will furnish a report after visiting all schools and colleges located in Islamabad Territory and then decide accordingly.

While discussing the assurance provided by the then Minister for Capital Administration and Development division relating to the establishment of the Government College of Home Economics, Management Sciences, and Specialized Disciplines in F-11, Islamabad, the Principal of Home Economics College apprised the Committee that the college has been up and running for the last one and a half years. However, the college lacks auditorium and computer lab facilities.

The Ministry Incharge for Capital Administration and Development Division assured the committee that they will make an on-ground visit to the college and overcome the shortcomings confronting the Government College for Home Economics.

The Committee also discussed the matter of the procurement of MRI machines in Government Polyclinic Hospital. The ministry apprised the Committee that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination, and the Japanese Government have agreed to provide an MRI machine on a donation basis for Polyclinic Hospital. However, the installation and commissioning of the MRI machine in the hospital are expected by the end of 2024.

In attendance were Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Kamran Murtaza and other senior officials of concerned ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024