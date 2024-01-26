PBF urges political parties to come up with ‘creative’ manifestos

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has asked major political parties for presenting creative economy manifesto for the next five years and also desired the continuity of policies.

Talking to media during visit to the Regional Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Thursday, Chief Organizer of PBF and Vice President, Chaudhery Ahmad Jawad said that whenever a new government comes to power, ongoing projects are either closed or postponed.

“For the continuation of economic policies, it is important that all political parties agree on the Charter of Economy and make it part of their political manifesto.”

He said that the country is facing high levels of inflation and policy rate, and low economic growth, not to mention acute debt distress, and increasing levels of poverty and income inequality, this delayed and lukewarm concern by political parties to present and disseminate their economic manifestos together with lack of focus of media to highlight this lacklustre behaviour of political parties is quite reflective of the low level of political discourse, and overall political inclusiveness.

It’s seen written on the wall that whichever party comes into power after February 8th, they will again knock the doors for the new IMF Programme due to our external financing requirements.

PBF official Ahmad Jawad further said, “We should seek modern knowledge for the self-reliance in economy. As modern knowledge would enable Pakistan to strengthen their economy and compete successfully in the world. Problems should be scrutinised minutely to find their solutions, and every policy of the government should be taken seriously to ensure its complete implementation.”

