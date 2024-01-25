AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
BOP 6.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.29%)
DGKC 75.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.95%)
FCCL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.9%)
FFBL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.36%)
FFL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 115.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.41%)
OGDC 145.87 Increased By ▲ 9.37 (6.86%)
PAEL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.98%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.59%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PPL 127.70 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.67%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
PTC 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
SEARL 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
SSGC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.33%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.16%)
UNITY 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 6,679 Increased By 27.1 (0.41%)
BR30 23,916 Increased By 193.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 64,822 Increased By 368.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 21,907 Increased By 154.6 (0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-25

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has allowed Power Division to seek approval of a summary on draft G2G framework agreements with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Kuwait, etc, from the federal cabinet through circulation, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said the cabinet on October 18, 2022 approved several interventions under the Framework Guidelines for Fast-Track Solar PV Initiatives 2022 for fast-track deployment of solar PV projects including, inter alia, substitution of expensive imported fossil fuels with solar PV Energy Initiative.

Under this initiative, solar PV based power generation capacity shall be procured for substitution of expensive imported fossil fuels used for power generation.

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

According to sources, the Framework Guidelines as well as Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019 also allow the development of such projects for fuel substitution under Government -to-Government (G2G) mode.

In this regard, GoP has received interest from the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait for development of solar PV projects in Pakistan under G2G mode. Under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022 (IGCTA), a G2G agreement shall include broad parameters and mechanism for execution of intended commercial transaction(s).

The sources said, draft G2G Framework Agreements in respect of governments were prepared for the purpose of development of ARE Projects in Pakistan in G2G mode.

In accordance with rule 18(4) of the Rules of Business, I973, the same were sent to Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting/examination from legal point of view and Ministry of Foreign Affairs from political point of view.

The draft agreements after incorporating the comments of Ministry of Law and Justice have also been shared with the caretaker Prime Minister.

Power Division in its proposal stated that in terms of Rule 17(l)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973, approval of the Prime Minister was solicited for placing the draft summary before the Cabinet, regarding its concurrence for institution of negotiations and signing the draft agreements (with any amendments proposed by the counterpart parties) with the governments of respective countries, through circulation.

The sources said, caretaker Prime Minister has approved the proposal of Power Division with regard to approval of draft G2G framework agreements with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Power Division G2G Anwar ul Haq Kakar solar PV projects caretaker PM

Solar PV projects under G2G mode: PM allows PD to seek approval of summary from Cabinet

Getting power from Cat–III wind projects: KE links setting up of infrastructure to Nepra’s nod

Disco consumers: NTDC seeks Nepra’s help to recover Rs41.5bn

Auction for MTBs: 62bps ‘surprise’ drop in cut-off yield

ECP accuses LGs of ‘facilitating’ candidates, warns of ‘stern’ action

Govt picks Rs87bn thru Sukuk auction

Petroleum concession deals, exploration licences signed

PARCO pipeline: Customs unearths ‘tunnel’ dug for stealing diesel

Appointment of ATIR chief, judicial members: LHC DB suspends its single-member bench’s judgment

Sale of natural gas: Ogra grants licence to SSGC’s subsidiary

Read more stories