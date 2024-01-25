Punjab cabinet approves dissolution of BoP’s board

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet in 37th meeting, which held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, accorded approval for the dissolution of board of directors of the Bank of Punjab.

The cabinet approved special allowance for the doctors of DG Khan Institute of Cardiology and also sanctioned release of funds to widen the road leading to Bibi Pak Daman Shrine. It decided that the widow of former Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal should be given possession of allotted house at GOR-1 immediately.

Reissuance of Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amended) Ordinance, 2023 and approval of appointment on the posts of presiding officers in Punjab Labour Courts in Sahiwal and Faisalabad were granted by the cabinet along with nomination of presiding officer for District Consumer Court Lahore and constitution of Punjab Wildlife Management Committee. Amendments in Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2016 were approved as well.

Moreover, the CM visited the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines where he chaired an important meeting regarding law and order situation.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements in connection with the general elections and the CM asserted that every step should be taken to ensure peaceful elections. Free, fair and peaceful holding of the general elections is a national obligation; he said and added that the Punjab police, led by IGP, will, again, fulfill this responsibility amicably, as like the past.

The meeting also reviewed progress of safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and the CM directed to complete the development schemes without delay as PSCA projects are very important for the safety and security of the people. He also inspected the police apartments project and appreciated the high construction standards.

Meanwhile, CM Naqvi inaugurated the upgradation project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman being completed in a record period of time. The Mazar Bibi Pak Daman complex has been extended. A golden latticework has been installed on the Mazar with three green domes, wooden arches and excellent floor tiles speak volumes of a high-quality construction work.

Later, the CM, Ulema and the provincial ministers visited the Mazar Bibi Pak Daman. They offered “Fateha” and prayed for the progress and integrity of the country. The CM after visiting various sections of the Mazar, appreciated the high-quality construction work.

