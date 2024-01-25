AIRLINK 62.75 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (7.5%)
Jan 25, 2024
PML-N public gathering postponed

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2024 04:23am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has postponed the public gathering which was scheduled to be held at the Islamia College Civil Lines today.

The event was to be addressed by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in connection with election campaign in NA-130. The next date of the gathering will be announced within two days, sources in the PML-N said.

In order to mobilize the party workers and supporters, Nawaz along with Maryam Nawaz held a maiden rally in NA-130 on Tuesday. Neither Nawaz nor his daughter addressed the workers at any point.

On the other hand, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique assailed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for using ‘foul’ language. Hitting out at the PPP leader, the PML-N leader said, “Bilawal used to claim that he had learned a lot from Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto is following in the footsteps of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in terms of using foul language.”

