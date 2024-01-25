Digital media: Solangi for enhancing fact-checking mechanisms

LAHORE: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, underscored the need of enhancing fact-checking mechanisms in digital media to combat the surge of fake news and misinformation.

Speaking at the 2nd International Media and Communication Conference, Solangi highlighted that the approaching year 2024, marked by elections in various countries, including Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and the United States, demands a heightened vigilance against deceptive narratives.

Emphasizing the responsibility of the media industry to safeguard public interest, Solangi asserted, “Journalism is primarily about defending the public’s right to know.”

He acknowledged the substantial challenges posed by the digital age, including the prevalence of artificial intelligence, deep fake technology, voice cloning, and misinformation factories, complicating the distinction between fact and fiction.

Despite the benefits of modern technology in media, Solangi warned of associated risks. He noted the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence and voice cloning for various tasks. The minister lamented the neglect of the traditional gatekeeper system in journalism, particularly in the face of emerging technologies.

In addressing the complexities of artificial intelligence, deep fake, and cyber cloning, Solangi stressed the necessity of establishing verification laboratories and urged newsrooms to establish dedicated fact-check departments. Failure to confront the serious threats of the digital age, he cautioned, could result in truth becoming the primary casualty in the dissemination of information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024