Ranjit Singh Haveli renovations: Rs80.5m renovation work will begin soon

LAHORE: The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority is going to start Rs 80.5 million renovation works on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Haveli at Gujranwala.

As per the details shared by the Authority, this mansion of historical importance was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s father Mahan Singh. A special reason for the importance of this Haveli is that Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born in this Haveli. Despite its dilapidated condition, this mansion still bears witness to its grandeur.

Commenting on the renovation work, Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said they have issued a plan to repair and restore the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Haveli in the year 2024 to preserve the historical significance of the Haveli and the Sikh culture in the region. “We are working on projects to restore and restore historical buildings across Punjab and to promote tourism,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024