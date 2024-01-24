AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
PM welcomes investment of international companies

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has welcomed the investment of international companies like EnerTech in Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Al-Mutairi of EnerTech, a Kuwaiti company met with the caretaker prime minister on Tuesday. In the meeting, the caretaker premier welcomed the investment of international companies like Energetic in Pakistan.

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

The caretaker prime minister said that there are unlimited opportunities for investment in energy, information technology (IT) and other sectors in Pakistan.

