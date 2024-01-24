PM welcomes investment of international companies

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has welcomed the investment of international companies like EnerTech in Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Al-Mutairi of EnerTech, a Kuwaiti company met with the caretaker prime minister on Tuesday. In the meeting, the caretaker premier welcomed the investment of international companies like Energetic in Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister said that there are unlimited opportunities for investment in energy, information technology (IT) and other sectors in Pakistan.

