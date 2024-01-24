OIC denounces Ram Mandir inauguration

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the construction of the “Ram Temple” at the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed grave worry over the recent construction and inauguration of the “Ram Temple” at the site of the previously demolished Babri Mosque located in the Indian city of Ayodhya,” the OIC said in a statement.

In line with the OIC position expressed by the Council of Foreign Ministers in its previous sessions, it added that the General Secretariat denounces these actions aimed at obliterating the Islamic landmarks represented by the Babri Mosque, which has stood tall in the exact location for five centuries.

