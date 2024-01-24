Bilawal to address election rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to address an election rally here at Purdah Bagh (Shahi Bagh) on January 27th (Saturday).

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Vice President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ayub Shah said that arrangements for the scheduled public meeting of the party chairman are in full swing. Other local PPP leaders including District President Razaullah Chagharmati, City President, Zulfikar Afghani, Tahir Abbas, Shah Zulqarnain, Yawar Naseer, and Dr Zaman Khattak were also present.

He said that PPP workers of KP from all districts of Peshawar Division including districts Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand and Peshawar will attend the public meeting. He said that party candidates from National Assembly and Provincial Assembly constituencies will lead the processions of party workers from their constituencies.

He said that being a representative political party of the poor and middle classes of the society PPP is receiving a very good response from the general public and hundreds of the activists of different political parties are joining it on daily basis.

Ayub Shah said that the party chairman has given a 10-point revolutionary manifesto for the General Elections 2024 and after coming into power it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024