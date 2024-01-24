AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
JI announces ‘power show’ in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday announced to hold a convention on January 28 in the megacity as part of its electoral drive.

“The JI is going to stage a ‘power show’ in Bag-e-Jinnah on January 28,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The convention, he said, will decide the political future of Karachi, adding that Central Chief of JI Pakistan, Sirajul Haq will address the party supporters. He will also attend party gatherings on January 25.

Hafiz Naeem He was of the view that Karachi has the political potential to grab a maximum space in the country’s politics with 22 seats for the national assembly and 47 for Sindh assembly. In addition to that there are six reserved seats for the Senate. “Karachi with 96 seats has the potential to decide the future course of the national politics,” he said and urged the citizens to spare their votes only for the JI.

“The citizens should not divide their votes since there will be no reserved seats for independent candidates. Votes to independent candidates will end up serving the PDM parties, instead,” he added.

He also urged the public for reaching out to the JI if they are confronting problems, assuring that his party will step up efforts to solve their problems. He cited a sit-in protest against gas load shedding outside the SSGCL office. As a result, he said that the gas company notified a committee to solve the issue. “The citizens should approach the JI to get resolved their issue, particularly over-billing,” he added.

