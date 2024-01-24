IK asks candidates to launch campaigns openly

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan called for countrywide protests, senior party leader Barrister Ali Zafar on Tuesday said that Khan has sent a message to all his candidates to launch their election campaigns openly from Sunday.

Talking to journalists after meeting Khan in Adiala jail, he said thatPTI candidates have been directed to launch an “open and independent” election campaigns till February 08 elections.

“Imran Khan has said that no matter what they try to harass PTI candidate, it’s a writing on the wall that PTI is going to win next elections,” he added.

“Khan Sahib has asked his people to come out in large numbers on Feb 08 as this is no ordinary election as it is battle for rule

of law and real independence,” said Zafar while quoting Khan.

He said that the PTI candidates are not being allowed to hold open rallies under one pretext or another, but the party would clean sweep the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the PTI strongly condemned rumoursthat the party is planning another May 9 like false flag operation during general elections, saying a false and propaganda-based campaign was being run after sensing that the victory of PTI was unavoidable despite using all state coercions and machinations.

A PTI spokesman vehemently denounced the reprehensible state efforts to rig the elections under the guise of a shameful government campaign of rumour-mongers and added that due to PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s popularity, it was

absolutely clear that PTI would easily trounce

its political rivals in

the long-awaited general elections.

He pointed out that all the unbiased public opinion surveys were clearly reflecting that PTI would secure a two-thirds or three-fourths majority in the polls.

He alarmed that the state machineries flouting the constitution and law in the country were now busy in making plots through closed-room conspiracies and senseless and absurd shenanigans.

He noted that the false flag operation of May 9 was carried out to break PTI and unjustly imprison the country’s most popular leader.

Afterwards, he said that a plan was orchestrated to deprive PTI of public mandate through technical means by snatching its electoral symbol but all these machinations did not work to oust PTI from the electoral arena.

He made it clear that the government planners were left shell-shocked due to the public’s decisive inclination towards PTI candidates even after taking away from them the iconic “bat” symbol.

He expressed apprehension that desperate and disappointing efforts were being made by the rented analysts and the touts in media to spread shameful rumors in order to create absurd and false narratives.

He categorically stated that PTI’s decision to participate in the elections with full might despite all the state coercive measures, fascism, conspiracies and the ongoing well-coordinated and organised attempts to rig polls was clear proof of our unwavering and unshakable faith in the constitution, democracy, and peaceful politics.

He proposed that the secret state planners should give the people a chance to determine their future in a peaceful and free manner through their power of votes instead of plotting scams and secret plans for false flag operations during elections.

He reiterated that PTI is a completely peaceful political force having a comprehensive, effective and feasible programme of national development through voting while remaining within the ambit of the constitution and law.

As the guardian of the constitution, he added, that the Supreme Court should timely intervene and thwart any covert or overt effort of the state to massacre the Constitution and democracy.

