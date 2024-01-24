The lackluster election scene

Although the general election is around the corner, electioneering has not picked up momentum in any meaningful manner or in the real sense of the word.

It has been observed that while the candidates of different parties are taking part actively and energetically in their respective campaigns to be elected to public office but the current election scene is lacking the traditional enthusiasm or gaiety that is normally associated with such occasions.

In other words, there are legitimate fears or concerns that the decision to defer or delay the elections could be made even at the eleventh hours by the authorities concerned.

Some Senators have been demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defer elections through resolutions. Rejecting all such resolutions, ECP has, however, firmly stated that elections will be held on Feb 8 2024.

Moreover, the interim government has also made it clear that in any case elections will be held on the date set for this purpose—Feb 8. But such statements have failed to ease concerns, nor have they effectively dispelled speculations about the elections, although major parties as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have been organizing election rallies by reaching out to people across the country.

Insofar as Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is concerned, it is already in a state disorganization or untidiness because of a variety of reasons. This factor has also contributed towards adversely affecting the election scene.

Undoubtedly, the situation is strongly characterized by deepening ambivalence or mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about the general election. How ironic it is that even a general election has added to political uncertainty in the country.

Nihal Bakhshi, (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024