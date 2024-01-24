AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
Karachi Port Activities

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,383 tonnes of cargo comprising 34,313 tonnes of import cargo and 69,070 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 34,313 comprised of 24,691 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 469 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,992 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 69,070 comprised of 24,445 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 23,457 tonnes of Clinkers, 9,568 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement & 11,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3849 containers comprising of 1845 containers import and 2004 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 558 of 20’s and 596 of 40’s loaded while 51 of 20’s and 22 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 677 of 20’s and 552 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 110 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Ever Envoy, Christinab, Hestia Leader, Sea Dragon, Manta Hacer and Southern Robin berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Wan Hai 721, Hestia Leader and X-Press Salween sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

