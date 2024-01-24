Karachi Port Activities

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 103,383 tonnes of cargo comprising 34,313 tonnes of import cargo and 69,070 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 34,313 comprised of 24,691 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 469 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,992 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 69,070 comprised of 24,445 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 23,457 tonnes of Clinkers, 9,568 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement & 11,500 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3849 containers comprising of 1845 containers import and 2004 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 558 of 20’s and 596 of 40’s loaded while 51 of 20’s and 22 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 677 of 20’s and 552 of 40’s loaded containers while 03 of 20’s and 110 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 06 ships namely, Ever Envoy, Christinab, Hestia Leader, Sea Dragon, Manta Hacer and Southern Robin berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Wan Hai 721, Hestia Leader and X-Press Salween sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

