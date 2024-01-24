PTI candidate approaches LHC

LAHORE: A candidate of PTI from NA- 128 Salman Akram Raja, has approached the Lahore High Court against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for declaring him an independent candidate following a Supreme Court’s judgment.

The petitioner lawyer contended that he submitted nomination papers for the National Assembly and intended to contest in the elections as a candidate from PTI.

The petitioner said he was listed amongst the final list of the candidates issued by the PTI on its website.

He pleaded that the PTI has been deprived of its electoral symbol, but the party continues to exist and has not been dissolved.

He, therefore, asked the court to declare that he is contesting the general election as the PTI candidate scheduled on February 08.

