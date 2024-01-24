KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 64,454.22 High: 64,658.17 Low: 63,549.61 Net Change: 514.81 Volume (000): 261,113 Value (000): 21,256,928 Makt Cap (000) 2,122,058,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,961.19 NET CH (-) 60.44 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,526.26 NET CH (+) 24.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,712.85 NET CH (+) 212.49 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,396.34 NET CH (-) 25.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,472.43 NET CH (-) 2.12 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,832.52 NET CH (+) 46.01 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-January-2024 ====================================

