KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 23, 2024).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 64,454.22
High: 64,658.17
Low: 63,549.61
Net Change: 514.81
Volume (000): 261,113
Value (000): 21,256,928
Makt Cap (000) 2,122,058,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 13,961.19
NET CH (-) 60.44
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 6,526.26
NET CH (+) 24.90
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 15,712.85
NET CH (+) 212.49
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 14,396.34
NET CH (-) 25.72
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 6,472.43
NET CH (-) 2.12
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 3,832.52
NET CH (+) 46.01
As on: 23-January-2024
