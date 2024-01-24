AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.71%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
DFML 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 73.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.94%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.95%)
FFBL 30.01 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.56%)
FFL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.59%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
HBL 116.01 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.18%)
HUBC 118.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.22%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.5%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
PPL 126.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-3.64%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.21%)
PTC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.94%)
SEARL 53.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.29%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.87%)
SSGC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TRG 80.18 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.27%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 73.3 (1.11%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 174 (0.74%)
KSE100 64,454 Increased By 514.8 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,752 Increased By 151 (0.7%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 23, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2024 05:07am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 23, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 64,454.22
High:                      64,658.17
Low:                       63,549.61
Net Change:                   514.81
Volume (000):                261,113
Value (000):              21,256,928
Makt Cap (000)         2,122,058,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,961.19
NET CH                     (-) 60.44
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,526.26
NET CH                     (+) 24.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,712.85
NET CH                    (+) 212.49
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,396.34
NET CH                     (-) 25.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,472.43
NET CH                      (-) 2.12
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,832.52
NET CH                     (+) 46.01
------------------------------------
As on:               23-January-2024
====================================

