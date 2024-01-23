AIRLINK 58.37 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (7.69%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.42%)
FCCL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
FFBL 30.43 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (6.03%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.09%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
HBL 116.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.34%)
HUBC 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.15%)
PAEL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.02%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PPL 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.81%)
PRL 29.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (5.07%)
PTC 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.58%)
SEARL 53.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.9%)
SNGP 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1%)
SSGC 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.82%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
TRG 81.05 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (5.4%)
UNITY 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.25%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,665 Increased By 87.2 (1.33%)
BR30 23,821 Increased By 273 (1.16%)
KSE100 64,608 Increased By 668.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 21,830 Increased By 228.4 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2024 12:30pm

Bitcoin celebrated its 15th birthday this month by bursting onto Wall Street with an ebullient bang. Now the adolescent asset may have to grow up fast.

Investors have embraced 11 US exchange traded funds (ETFs), tracking bitcoin’s spot price, that began trading on Jan. 11 after receiving regulatory approval; after two trading days, they held a total of 644,860 bitcoin worth more than $27 billion, according to data from analytics company Glassnode.

Much of that - more than 500,000 bitcoin - was already held in a Grayscale Bitcoin Trust that had previously been a closed-end fund before it was allowed to relaunch as one of the new ETFs.

The 11 ETFs have seen total inflows of $4.1 billion since Jan. 11, according to CoinShares data.

The entrance of the world’s largest cryptocurrency into the world’s largest stock market “marks the end of the beginning of bitcoin’s maturation and growing-up phase”, said Glassnode.

It echoed the views of many market players who said the increase in liquidity would tame bitcoin’s volatility over time.

“This is a logical, nearly-inevitable evolution as a newborn security with a wildly uncertain value and price matures into a mainstream asset with a million punters punting,” said Brent Donnelly, a currency trader and president of Spectra Markets.

Spot bitcoin ETFs draw nearly $2 billion in first three days of trading

The total value of bitcoin traded on cryptocurrency exchanges is about $500 million a day on average, Donnelly said.

By comparison, the US spot bitcoin ETFs recorded $4.6 billion in volume on their first day of trading.

“I would assume even as things normalize, NYSE dollar value traded of bitcoin will be larger than what goes through on the blockchain,” Donnelly said.

Yet it’s far too soon to gauge whether the new bitcoin investment products will be able to retain investor interest over the long run, market participants cautioned.

Nonetheless, the 644,860 bitcoin held by the 11 US ETFs after two trading days represented about 30% of all global spot bitcoin ETF holdings, Glassnode data showed.

Even if trading volumes subside as excitement ebbs, the increased market liquidity could see the launch of derivative products that bet on bitcoin’s volatility, according to some market watchers.

“Due to the current importance of US ETF flows, we expect the US trading session to be the most materially important session in terms of price action in bitcoin,” said Anders Helseth, head of research at K33 Research, referring to the near term.

Bitcoin whales make move

Bitcoin, birthed by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto who mined the first block on Jan. 3 2009, has seen its fair share of spills and thrills over the past 15 years.

In its latest drama, it has leapt 50% since mid-October on bets that the long-awaited approval for ETFs, allowing access to the cryptocurrency via regular stock exchange, would attract fresh capital from retail and institutional investors alike.

The sharp rally in the months leading to the ETF decision encouraged investors to cash in, pressuring prices.

After hitting a two-year peak of $49,033 following the ETF approval, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency slid 16% to $40,267.

It remains about 40% below its all-time peak of $69,000. There are signs that whales, the investor cohort that owns more than 1,000 bitcoin each and control a major chunk of bitcoin supply, are booking some gains.

The total supply of bitcoin held by long-term holders - those who have held for at least six months - has declined by about 75,000 from an all-time high in November as older coins are spent to take profits, according Glassnode data.

On average, a long-term bitcoin holder is sitting on 55% unrealized profit, the data showed.

“If you’re are sitting on very large unrealized profits as a whale, it really makes sense that you start monetizing some of your portfolio,” said Aurelie Barthere, analyst at blockchain data firm Nansen.

bitcoin

Will bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bullish trend persists at bourse, KSE-100 up over 500 points

Israel says 24 troops killed in Gaza, highest single-day toll

Inflation to remain elevated in January, could clock in at 27.9%: brokerage house

Forex repatriation against remittances: Govt striving to ink G2G pact with Saudi Arabia, UAE

SC resumes hearing for former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s plea

Fauji Foods sees turnaround, earns Rs605mn in 2023

Oil steadies on mixed supply cues, cautious outlook on China

Circular debt reduction: MoF objects to plan tailored by minister

Govt to refrain from granting any increases in salaries, pensions

Read more stories