KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 207,875 tonnes of cargo comprising 86,578 tonnes of import cargo and 121,297 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 86,578 comprised of 53,834 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,891 tonnes of DAP & 6,234 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 121,297 comprised of 64,030 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,496 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,788 tonnes of Loose Bulk Cement,33,873 tonnes of Clinkers &13,110 tonnes of Mill Scale.

Nearly, 5526 containers comprising of 2976 containers import and 2550 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 480 of 20’s and 1060 of 40’s loaded while 180 of 20’s and 98 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 672 of 20’s and 532 of 40’s loaded containers while 24 of 20’s and 295 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 08 ships namely Mohar, Southern Quokka, X-Press Salween, Cma Cgm Nabucco, Beks Sky, Desert Honour & Torm Evolve berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, X-press Odyssey, Hansa Europe, Da Yu Xia, SongaNeputne, M.T. Mardan, Southern Quokka, Xin Run Chen 6, MT Sargodha, Devashree, Yaloussa, OOCL

Norfolk, Hyundai Ulsan & CMA CGMN abucco sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, OOCL Norflok, Cape Sounio and Hafnia Raven are left the port on Monday morning and three more ships, Southern Robin, Asia Liberty and AAI Prelude are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 117,712 tonnes, comprising 93,360 tonnes imports cargo and 24,352 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,681 Containers (1,842 TEUs import and 839 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bolan and Kaisa-I and another ship, Conti-Courage carrying gas oil, LPG and containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today, 22nd January, while two more container ships, MSC Vilda-X and Maersk Pittsburgh are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 23rd January, 2024.

