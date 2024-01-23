PTA, FIA conduct successful raid against VOIP grey setup in Shahdara

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted successful raid against VOIP grey setup in Shahdara, Lahore.

The VOIP setup was involved in international call termination by using illegally activated SIMs, said a press release.

During the raid, 796 active SIMs, 2 gateway exchanges (32 ports), 11 gateway exchanges (16 ports), three routers, and four network switches were recovered. The FIA team confiscated active SIMs along with all devices as evidence and apprehended an individual on the premises. The PTA had previously filed a complaint with FIA, prompting the collaborative action, based on information about the illegal termination of international traffic bypassing legal gateway exchanges.

These raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curb the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This resolute underscores the Authority's dedication to eliminating the unlawful issuance of SIMs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024