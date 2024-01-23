AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
PTA, FIA conduct successful raid against VOIP grey setup in Shahdara

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2024 05:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted successful raid against VOIP grey setup in Shahdara, Lahore.

The VOIP setup was involved in international call termination by using illegally activated SIMs, said a press release.

During the raid, 796 active SIMs, 2 gateway exchanges (32 ports), 11 gateway exchanges (16 ports), three routers, and four network switches were recovered. The FIA team confiscated active SIMs along with all devices as evidence and apprehended an individual on the premises. The PTA had previously filed a complaint with FIA, prompting the collaborative action, based on information about the illegal termination of international traffic bypassing legal gateway exchanges.

These raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curb the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This resolute underscores the Authority's dedication to eliminating the unlawful issuance of SIMs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTA FIA Cyber Crime Circle

