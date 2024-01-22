AIRLINK 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
DGKC 72.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.35%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.12 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
MLCF 38.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.33%)
PIAA 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.01 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.6%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.46%)
PTC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.67%)
SEARL 52.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.99%)
SNGP 75.20 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (5.47%)
SSGC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.57%)
TELE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.7%)
UNITY 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,578 Increased By 89.9 (1.39%)
BR30 23,548 Increased By 584.1 (2.54%)
KSE100 63,939 Increased By 657.2 (1.04%)
KSE30 21,601 Increased By 326.1 (1.53%)
Jan 22, 2024
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s November crude exports hit 5-month high

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 06:32pm

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports in November climbed to their highest level in five months and marked a third straight rise, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

Crude exports from the world’s largest oil exporter rose 0.6% to 6.336 million barrels per day (bpd) from 6.297 million bpd in October. Production fell 1.4% to 8.818 million bpd.

In November, OPEC+ oil producers agreed to voluntary output cuts totaling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for early 2024 led by Saudi rolling over its voluntary cut.

November data showed domestic refineries’ crude throughput fell by 0.027 million bpd to 2.089 million bpd and direct crude burning fell by 30,000 bpd to 501,000 bpd.

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), which published them on its website.

Earlier this month, Saudi cut the February price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers to its lowest level in 27 months amid competition from rival suppliers and concerns about supply overhang.

OPEC on Wednesday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and in a surprise early prediction said 2025 will see a robust increase in oil use led by China and the Middle East.

OPEC+ Crude Oil OPEC Saudi Arabia MENA Brent crude JODI

