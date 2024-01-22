Turning the table: how I made Rs1,200 from online scammers

Living in Karachi, we have become accustomed to muggers and online schemes trying to steal our money. But recently, I managed to turn the table and actually make some money from these fraudsters, without getting duped myself!

It started innocuously enough, with a WhatsApp message from a person posing as a HR manager at a prominent company. After a brief introduction, she offered me a lucrative gig writing reviews of restaurants and hotels in exchange for a mind-boggling Rs16,000–32,000 per day. Now my curiosity was piqued and inner journalist instincts kicked in!

This kind of pay seemed exorbitant for such a simple task. I decided to play along to uncover more about this seemingly too-good-to-be-true offer.

The self-proclaimed HR manager explained I would get a special salary code to collect payments via Telegram once I completed the reviews.

When I asked how I could access Telegram in Pakistan, she instructed me to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). I installed Telegram as directed and received an OTP to verify my number.

To reel me in further, she sent a “demo assignment” to test my review skills, saying I would get Rs600 just for a single positive hotel review. Amazingly, the moment I posted a 5-star review as requested, the payment showed up in my NayaPay account. I realised this was a psychological tactic to convince me I was dealing with a real marketing agency.

Buoyed, I completed three more reviews for Rs200 each and received another Rs600. But soon the actual scam came into focus – a so-called “task manager” posted in their official Telegram group that I could double or triple my earnings by investing Rs7,000-50,000 first.

More group members, who were actually also part of the scheme, immediately responded confirming they were ready to invest.

Within minutes, they posted screenshots showing they had deposited money and received even larger payouts shortly after. This orchestrated demo was aimed squarely at exploiting human greed and triggering the urge to quickly invest before “missing out” on massive profits.

Despite threats about removing non-participating members from the group, I held my ground. Having been robbed before, alarm bells went off that something illegal was brewing under the garb of an online job offer. No company pays astronomical sums just for simple reviews.

In the end, I earned Rs1,200 from these fraudsters by initially playing along and completing their “beginner assignments”. Who knows how many desperate people fell into their trap later, lured by promises of easy money if they invested tens of thousands first based on “proof” from other group members, who were definitely their sharks to hunt them.

I’m sharing my story as a warning about the new inventive online scams popping up to steal hard-earned money from unsuspecting citizens. The next time an offer appears too good to be true, listen to your sixth sense. Be skeptical of messages from unknown numbers making incredible claims.

Verify claims before revealing personal information or transferring any funds. With awareness about common tricks used by scammers nowadays, we can work to avoid becoming victims ourselves. I got lucky making some pocket money in the process this time, but many may not be so fortunate when blinded by visions of high returns.

Just a little prudence and critical thinking can go a long way to save ourselves from cunning traps designed expressly to steal our money.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners