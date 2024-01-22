AIRLINK 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.21%)
HBL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.73%)
HUBC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.59%)
PRL 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.24%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.44%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.71%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,568 Increased By 80 (1.23%)
BR30 23,517 Increased By 553.1 (2.41%)
KSE100 63,864 Increased By 581.4 (0.92%)
KSE30 21,578 Increased By 302.6 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka inflation rate rises to 4.2% in December

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 03:03pm

BENGALURU: Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate rose to 4.2% year-on-year in December from 2.8% in November, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices rose 1.6% in December after falling 2.2% in November on the year, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, fell 6.3% in December from 7.1% year-on-year in November.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for ninth straight session

Sri Lanka racked up record high inflation last year after its economy was pummelled by the worst financial crisis in decades, triggered by a plunge in foreign exchange reserves.

SriLanka Sri Lanka shares National Consumer Price Index Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation

Sri Lanka inflation rate rises to 4.2% in December

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Fawad Chaudhry announces ‘complete boycott’ of polls

India’s Modi leads consecration of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

SGF to conduct Rs1.5bn equity investment in Service Long March Tyres

Shanghai Electric Power extends deadline to acquire K-Electric by 90 days

Oil down as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

SIFC orders tax audit of urea cos

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

Read more stories