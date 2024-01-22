Sri Lanka inflation rate rises to 4.2% in December

BENGALURU: Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate rose to 4.2% year-on-year in December from 2.8% in November, the statistics department said on Monday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Food prices rose 1.6% in December after falling 2.2% in November on the year, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, fell 6.3% in December from 7.1% year-on-year in November.

Sri Lanka shares end lower for ninth straight session

Sri Lanka racked up record high inflation last year after its economy was pummelled by the worst financial crisis in decades, triggered by a plunge in foreign exchange reserves.