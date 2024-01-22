Fighter jet breaking sound barrier caused ‘blast’ in Iran’s Semnan province

DUBAI: The cause of a large blast in Iran’s Semnan province was determined as a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier on Monday, state media reported.

Iranian state media had earlier said a large explosion was heard at the Garmsar industrial town, the fourth such incident in the province of Semnan in a week, according to semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Upon investigating, officials announced that no explosion or smoke was observed from the Garmsar industrial area,” state media said.

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

“It is now known that the cause of the blast was a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier in the area after flying its jet below the permissible speed,” state media added, without specifying whether the jet was Iranian.