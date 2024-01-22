AIRLINK 54.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.54%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.41%)
DGKC 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
FFL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.7%)
HUBC 118.32 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 133.53 Increased By ▲ 9.23 (7.43%)
PAEL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.47%)
PIAA 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
PPL 131.25 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.79%)
PRL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.43%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
SEARL 52.37 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.19%)
SNGP 74.80 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (4.91%)
SSGC 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TPLP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.72%)
UNITY 22.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,571 Increased By 83 (1.28%)
BR30 23,539 Increased By 575.5 (2.51%)
KSE100 63,884 Increased By 602.1 (0.95%)
KSE30 21,585 Increased By 310.2 (1.46%)
World

Fighter jet breaking sound barrier caused ‘blast’ in Iran’s Semnan province

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 02:11pm

DUBAI: The cause of a large blast in Iran’s Semnan province was determined as a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier on Monday, state media reported.

Iranian state media had earlier said a large explosion was heard at the Garmsar industrial town, the fourth such incident in the province of Semnan in a week, according to semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Upon investigating, officials announced that no explosion or smoke was observed from the Garmsar industrial area,” state media said.

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

“It is now known that the cause of the blast was a fighter jet breaking the sound barrier in the area after flying its jet below the permissible speed,” state media added, without specifying whether the jet was Iranian.

Iran MENA Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Pakistan Iran tensions Garmsar industrial area

