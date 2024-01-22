AIRLINK 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.68%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 71.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
FCCL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
FFBL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
HBL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 116.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
KEL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
OGDC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
PAEL 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.33%)
PIAA 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
PRL 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
PTC 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SEARL 51.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
SNGP 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.33%)
SSGC 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
UNITY 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,496 Increased By 8 (0.12%)
BR30 23,048 Increased By 84.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 63,359 Increased By 76.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 21,305 Increased By 29.9 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans, corn recover from recent losses on strong demand

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2024 09:23am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean and corn futures gained ground on Monday, as short-covering and strong demand for US cargoes underpinned prices, with both markets recovering from several weeks of bleak performances. Wheat prices climbed for a fourth consecutive session.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $12.18-1/4 a bushel, as of 0240 GMT, and corn gained 0.1% at $4.46 a bushel.

Wheat rose 0.3% to $5.94-3/4 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday confirmed private sales of 297,000 metric tons of US soybeans to China, the first soybean sales announcement under its daily reporting rules since Dec. 19 and the first to the world’s top buyer of the oilseed since Dec. 15.

A weekly USDA report showed US corn and wheat export sales for 2023-24 exceeded analysts’ estimates in the week ended Jan. 11.

US corn futures have dropped for the last six weeks and soybeans have declined for past five weeks amid expectations of ample supplies.

US corn inventories last month swelled to their largest level since 2018, the US Department of Agriculture said on Friday, as global supplies recover from multi-year lows.

“Projections for large harvests in Argentina and Brazil continue to dampen market sentiment while the USDA’s latest WASDE report, published on Jan. 12, included a 1.1% upward revision from its December 2023 report to its forecast for world corn production in 2023/24, providing further fuel to market bears,” BMI research wrote in a note, referring to the corn market.

Chicago soyabeans near 2-year lows

Traders continue to monitor crop conditions in South America after analysts slashed estimates for Brazil’s soybean crop due to earlier hot, dry weather.

Drought fears have eased due to recent rains, though, and bumper harvests are expected elsewhere in South America such as Argentina.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended Jan. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Soybeans corn price

Soybeans, corn recover from recent losses on strong demand

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Oil extends losses as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

Reforms in taxation system demanded

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Read more stories