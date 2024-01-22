AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
PIDE to unveil ‘reform manifesto’ today

Press Release Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: In a momentous stride towards national transformation, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is set to unveil its groundbreaking “PIDE Reform Manifesto: Transforming Economy & Society” on Monday (today), at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Gwadar, and Peshawar, this comprehensive manifesto aims to chart a visionary course for Pakistan’s economic and societal evolution.

According to the press release issued from the PIDE the event promises to be a gathering of influential voices, bringing together policymakers, practitioners, professionals, the business community, private-sector investors, academics, analysts, researchers, policy experts, and youth representatives.

These diverse perspectives will converge in sessions spanning various themes, providing a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on future economic and public policy priorities. The sessions will also explore practical steps to navigate challenges and set the trajectory for sustainable development.

The unveiling marks a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s journey, where collective wisdom and innovative thinking converge to shape a roadmap for a brighter future.

Stay tuned for live updates, insights, and impactful discussions as PIDE takes center stage in redefining the narrative of economic and societal reform.

